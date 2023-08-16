Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,639 in the last 365 days.

California Sends Wildfire Response and Recovery Teams to Hawaii and Oregon

Published:

WHAT TO KNOW: California is deploying 201 specialized personnel, 25 vehicles, and more resources to help our neighbors in Hawaii and Oregon
 
SACRAMENTO – Following action last week to support Hawaii, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of additional wildfire recovery personnel to Hawaii as well as wildland fire strike teams to Oregon to help battle ongoing wildfires.
 
WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “I’ve been in close contact with our neighbors in Hawaii and Oregon as they deal with these devastating wildfires, and they know that California has their back – we’re doing everything we can to help.”
 
HAWAII: Governor Newsom instructed his Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to coordinate the deployment of 101 state and local government personnel in total to Hawaii:

  • 69-member Incident Management Team from CAL FIRE (67 members) and Cal OES (2 members) to support overall incident management;
  • Three Cal OES wildfire debris removal and hazardous waste experts;
  • One Cal OES recovery professional in maximizing community-based federal funding;
  • One Cal OES Fire and Rescue personnel specialized in urban search and rescue (US&R);
  • One Cal OES mass fatality incident management expert;
  • 12 US&R Task Force members;
  • 10 local government K-9 teams;
  • Four forensic anthropologists.


OREGON: As multiple wildfires continue to burn across the west slope of the Cascades in Oregon, Governor Newsom directed Cal OES to deploy five firefighting strike teams to provide additional capacity as firefighters battle the Lookout and Bedrock fires:

  • 25 engines and 100 personnel are deploying to Oregon from Alameda, San Mateo, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

Last year, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts and other personnel to Oregon, New Mexico and Montana. In 2021, California sent firefighting equipment and personnel to assist Oregon’s response to the Bootleg Fire.

This request for aid comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a national inter-state mutual aid agreement which allows states to request and send personnel, equipment and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.

###

You just read:

California Sends Wildfire Response and Recovery Teams to Hawaii and Oregon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more