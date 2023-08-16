Submit Release
Proativiti has appointed Jose Saenz as the company’s Senior Partner and CCO to drive the company’s market expansion

Jose Saenz, Senior Partner and Chief Business Development Officer - Proactiviti

Jose Saenz brings two decades of experience working with some of the world’s largest organizations such as Amazon, Microsoft, SAP, and most recently Deloitte.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactiviti has announced that will continue to invest in the North America market and has appointed Jose Saenz as the company’s Senior Partner and Chief Business Development Officer to drive the company’s market expansion. Jose brings two decades of experience working with some of the world’s largest organizations such as Amazon, Microsoft, SAP, and most recently Deloitte.

“Proud to have Jose Saenz join our leadership team and bring his wealth of experience to help us drive forward and make impact for our clients and people” says Craig Wake, Proactiviti’s Partner and CEO.

Proactiviti combines strategic on-shore consulting with our low-cost nearshore staff augmentation from Latin America to scale projects or operational teams, and also deliver technology products. The company has an extensive experience and proprietary own methodology to source, certify and onboard talented individuals and teams in the most popular and relevant technology disciplines in data engineering, software development, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, among others.

The company believes in building a market of technology professionals with real career paths, benefits, and growth opportunities in underserved economies, while providing world-class but affordable technology consulting and augmentation and in-turn making outsourcing accessible for all.

“We Create a way to develop talent from the start of their education and career. We supplement our experienced senior team with a sustainable evolution of technology professionals by engaging directly with leading higher education organizations in Latin America to improve graduation rates and ensure students are relevant when they enter the workforce with you to solve your technology delivery challenges by providing flexible engagement models that provide access to a growing and broad pool of our technology professionals in Central and South America. With value models significantly more competitive than found in North America and Europe” says Carolina Timpe, Proactiviti’s COO

Proactiviti is a US organization that offers a borderless delivery that combines strategic on-shore consulting with our low-cost nearshore staff augmentation from Latin America to scale projects or operational teams, and also deliver technology products with simple and flexible engagement models in areas of software development, data engineering, cyber security, AI and ML.

You just read:

