News Release-DOH Cites ShredCo Kauai for Air Permit Violations

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH), Clean Air Branch (CAB), has issued a Notice and Finding of Violation and Order to ShredCo, LLC in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi for air permit violations. The violations were documented and confirmed as a result of record reviews conducted by the CAB. A penalty of $7,400 has been assessed for the alleged violation. ShredCo, LLC, has the right to request a hearing to contest the alleged violation.

About the Department of Health Clean Air Branch

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Clean Air Branch (CAB) protects the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air. The CAB reviews and approves air permits, evaluates, and enforces state and federal air standards, conducts inspections, and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality. Through the air permit process, the DOH ensures companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public.

