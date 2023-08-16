Clear Aligners Market is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 32.4%, to Reach US$ 68 Bn by 2032

Standalone Practices are expected to be the highest revenue generating end-user, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 26 Billion during 2022-2032

Rockville, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report, titled, " Clear Aligners Market Analysis By Age Outlook (Adults, Teens), Vy End-use Outlook (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), and By Region - Global Market Insights 2022-2032" published by Fact.MR, the Global clear aligners market size was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to experience significant growth during 2022-2032, reaching US$ 68 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, prominent segments, essential investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Clear aligners present a notably more aesthetically appealing option in comparison to conventional braces due to their nearly invisible nature. This distinct advantage has spurred a considerable number of individuals, particularly adults, to opt for clear aligners when seeking solutions for their orthodontic concerns.

The use of advanced technologies, such as 3D scanning, computer-aided design (CAD), and 3D printing, has improved the accuracy of clear aligner production, leading to better treatment outcomes. These advancements have also shortened treatment times, making clear aligners a more attractive option.

Clear aligners are customized to each patient's unique dental structure, providing a more personalized treatment approach compared to traditional braces. This customization has been a major selling point for patients seeking tailored orthodontic solutions.

Moreover, clear aligners are removable, allowing individuals to easily maintain their oral hygiene routines and eat without restrictions. This convenience, along with the generally comfortable fit of aligners, has contributed to their popularity.

North America generally has a higher disposable income, making it more feasible for individuals to invest in orthodontic treatments like clear aligners, which are often considered cosmetic enhancement.

For instance, the US dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of over 35%

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 68 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 32.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 54 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Continued advancements in 3D scanning, printing, and digital treatment planning are expected to enhance the efficiency and precision of clear aligner production. New technologies could lead to faster treatment times, improved outcomes, and more comfortable aligner designs.

The adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions is likely to increase, allowing patients to receive virtual consultations and progress assessments. This trend could further improve access to orthodontic care and enhance the patient experience.

The clear aligners market could continue to expand beyond teenagers and young adults to include a broader range of age groups. As more adults seek orthodontic treatment, aligner companies might tailor their marketing and product offerings accordingly.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Clear aligner treatments can be relatively expensive compared to traditional braces. Affordability remains a concern for many individuals, especially those without comprehensive dental insurance coverage. Moreover, clear aligners may not be suitable for all orthodontic cases, particularly complex cases requiring significant tooth movement or structural adjustments. Patients with severe malocclusions may still require traditional braces for effective treatment.

Clear aligner treatment success often depends on patients consistently wearing the aligners as prescribed. Ensuring patient compliance and proper wear can be challenging without proper oversight by dental professionals.

How competition influences the market

The presence of competition within the clear aligner industry serves as a catalyst for continuous innovation and the distinctiveness of product offerings. Clear aligner companies are propelled to push the boundaries of advancement by developing cutting-edge features, utilizing novel materials, and refining treatment protocols.

Clear aligner companies might collaborate with dental professionals to gain an edge over competitors. Partnerships with respected orthodontists and dentists can enhance a company's credibility and attract more patients.

In May 2020, Align Technology Inc. broadened the scope of its Invisalign treatment visualization by introducing ClinCheck PRO 6.0 along with the innovative ClinCheck 'Interface.' Leveraging cloud-based services, they deliver consumers the best possible treatment protocols.

Key Companies Profiled in Automotive Power Electronics Market Report

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Institute Straumann

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

TP Orthodontics Inc.



