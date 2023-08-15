Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,632 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect had his hand in his waistband, causing the victim to believe he was holding a firearm, and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more