IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market by Connectivity(Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, NB-IoT, LoRa, SigFox, UWB, GNSS), Application(Automotive, Manufacturing, & Cold Chain Monitoring), Region(North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027", The key factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for real-time information of assets. Every industry has valuable assets; monitoring their performance, providing them safety, and checking their availability is crucial for every business. IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring technologies and solutions are adaptable. They share real-time information about the asset’s location and health and reduce the consumption of time associated with manual tracking tasks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118687881

IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 3.9 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 6.6 Billion Growth Rate 11.3% Base Year Considered 2021 Historical Data Available for Years 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027

Key Market Players in IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market

Fibocom Wireless Inc. (China),

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway),

GosuncnWelink Corporation (China),

Laird Connectivity (US),

Semtech (US),

Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan),

Analog Devices, Inc. (US),

Sequans (France),

MeiG Smart Technology (China)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

195 – Tables

62 – Figures

250 – Pages

Cellular is the most attractive segment, creating tremendous market scope for IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring solution providers

Various cellular technologies, notably the emergence of fifth-generation cellular connectivity (5G) and older generations of services, are used to track assets worldwide. From many kilometers away, cellular asset monitoring, such as placement utilizing 2G, can detect an object’s state, city, or even neighborhood. However, it is not particularly precise. As a result, cellular asset tracking is usually reserved for larger assets that are easy to locate, e.g., 18-wheelers and buses. The most apparent benefit of cellular asset monitoring is that it can typically be used from the point of origin to the point of delivery without the use of additional technology.

Real-time location tracking benefit of IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market for better planning to fuel demand

A good asset tracking and monitoring plan supports organizational objectives while maximizing industrial performance and reducing expenses. As opposed to other business arenas, the manufacturing industry players are widely adopting IoT-enabled asset tracking and monitoring systems. IoT-enabled asset management helps manufacturing businesses track, organize, and locate every piece of equipment. All these tasks take a lot of time and effort to complete manually. Most industries employ pricey handheld scanners for inventory control. These assets can now be tracked automatically using asset tracking solutions that are IoT enabled.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=118687881

North America to contribute maximum in terms of value generation in the global IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring market

North America is estimated to lead the global IoT based asset tracking and monitoring market during the review period owing to a high inclination toward technologically advanced products. The region is a hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. The large presence of major companies in the region, high demand for connected technologies, increased use of innovative devices, and rising deployment of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the North American IoT-based asset tracking & monitoring market during the review period.

US is expected to hold the largest share of the IoT based asset tracking and monitoring industry in the North America market during the forecast period. The US is a key country with a substantial presence of leading companies in the 3PL (Third-party logistics), medical, automotive, and aviation verticals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these companies are looking for ways to optimize their operating costs and increase profitability by using IoT solutions such as predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and automated control solutions. The stimulus provided by the state government in the form of CARES ACT will also be an impetus for the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring market in the US as more companies will focus on increasing the productivity of well-planned asset tracking, monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

Related Reports:

Asset Management System Market With Covid-19 Impact by Solution (GPS, RFID, RTLS, Barcode), Asset Type (Electronic Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, Staff), Industry, Geography - Global Forecast

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asset-management-system-market-255619316.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com