Nepal Esports Association Partners with FITGMR to Foster a Robust Esports Ecosystem
The Nepal Esports Association is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FITGMR as they establish a comprehensive esports infrastructure in the nation.
We are overjoyed to announce our partnership with FITGMR. We believe that the wealth of resources that FITGMR brings to table will help our players to improve their skill and competitiveness.”KATHMANDU, NEPAL, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nepal Esports Association (NESA) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FITGMR, a leading esports technology, performance, and player development company, as they look to establish a comprehensive esports infrastructure within the nation. NESA's commitment to equitable access and the promotion of core values such as teamwork, respect, discipline, and integrity aligns seamlessly with FITGMR's expertise in elevating esports athletes, teams, and organizations to unlock their ultimate potential.
— Suraj Dangol, President of Nepal Esports Association
A member of the Asian Esports Federation, The International Esports Federation, and the Global Esports Federation, NESA is dedicated to creating an esports framework that not only embraces inclusivity but also nurtures the values that define the esports landscape. FITGMR, a premier esports technology, performance, and player development company born out of Cloud9, one of the top esports organizations in the world, has been passionately dedicated to empowering esports athletes, teams, and organizations to unleash their full potential since its inception.
Through this groundbreaking partnership, slated to extend over multiple years, FITGMR will collaborate closely with NESA teams to provide in-game coaching and performance improvement training. Central to the initiative is FITGMR's trailblazing mobile app, which addresses the holistic health needs of gamers – encompassing both physical and mental well-being. Together FITGMR and NESA will engineer a bespoke system for Nepal's esports landscape.
To ensure the enduring success of Nepal's esports ecosystem, FITGMR will introduce its innovative 'train the trainer' program. This pioneering initiative will empower local Nepalese esports coaches and trainers with the skills to identify, nurture, train, and guide high-performing esports athletes and teams.
"We are overjoyed to announce our partnership with FITGMR. We believe that the wealth of resources that FITGMR brings to table will help our players to improve their skill and competitiveness. The unique approach that FITGMR has developed will also help players to maintain their physical as well as mental health. This partnership will start a new era in the esports scene of Nepal and beyond," stated Suraj Dangol, President of NESA.
"In the early 1990's, I spent a handful of months working at the Kanti Children's Hospital and Tribhuvan Medical Center in Kathmandu, having just finished a masters in Public Health. It is wonderful to return to this special place and collaborate with the Nepal Esports Association, together, bringing a new type of health and development to the Nepalese community. Through esports and gaming, we will not only help players level up their in-game skills, but we will teach a broad scope of life skills that will shape the next generation. The team at NESA is so committed to this mission and that commitment makes all the difference." Mike Anderson, Co-Founder and President, FITGMR.
NESA's visionary approach, in tandem with FITGMR's unparalleled expertise, heralds a new chapter for Nepal's esports journey. By fostering an ecosystem that combines technology, performance enhancement, and values-driven coaching, this partnership is set to reshape the trajectory of esports within the nation.
About Nepal Esports Association (NESA)
The Nepal Esports Association (NESA) is a leading entity within Nepal's esports realm, dedicated to cultivating a thriving esports ecosystem that champions equality, sportsmanship, and skill development. As an esteemed member of global esports federations, NESA is committed to fostering an inclusive and values-driven esports landscape.
About FITGMR
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals. The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
Leslie Fitzsimmons
FITGMR
Leslie@fitgmr.gg
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other