Manchin Announces $8.2 Million to Strengthen Health Services Across West Virginia

August 15, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,860,706 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services’ Take Me Home Transition Program, which helps seniors in long-term care facilities transition back to their own home or apartment. In addition, another $2,404,303 in federal funds will help newborns across West Virginia who are suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a withdrawal condition often caused by the use of opioids and other substances in pregnant women.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $8.2 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will give specialized care to newborns suffering from withdrawal, along with counseling for mothers and families as well as ensure seniors receive the high-quality care they need – within the comfort of their own home. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to help West Virginians live healthier and happier lives.”

Individual awards listed below: