Photo Release -- FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Hawaii Response Efforts

B-ROLL from ongoing Urban Search and Rescue efforts can be found here: 

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is working closely with state, county and federal partners to aid active response efforts and to help survivors in Maui jumpstart their recovery.  

More than 190 search and rescue team members, and over 380 FEMA employees are deployed to assist Hawaii residents in their greatest time of need, including 100 Disaster Survivor Assistance staff on Maui to help survivors register for assistance and identify and report any critical needs.

ICYMI: see below for b-roll from the Administrator’s recent visit to impacted areas to survey damage.
DVIDS: DVIDS - Video - B-Roll of Hawaii Wildfire (dvidshub.net)  
YouTube: https://youtu.be/XGiI3TeuEh8 

MAUI, Hawaii -- FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams, Washington State Task Force 1 and Nevada Task Force 1, continue federal response efforts to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo)
MAUI, Hawaii -- FEMA Urban Search and Rescue, Washington State Task Force 1, participate in federal response efforts to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo)
MAUI, Hawaii -- FEMA staff participate in federal response and recovery to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo)

 

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- FEMA Urban Search and Rescue, Washington State Task Force 1, participate in federal response and recovery efforts to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo) 
Image with caption: Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2023) - The first of 32 generators arrive at the FEMA staging area in Maui.
Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2023) - The first of 32 generators arrive at the FEMA staging area in Maui

 

MAUI, Hawaii -- FEMA Urban Search and Rescue, Washington State Task Force 1, participate in federal response and recovery efforts to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo)

For more information on the Hawaii wildfires, visit fema.gov.  

