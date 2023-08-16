Photo Release -- FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Hawaii Response Efforts

B-ROLL from ongoing Urban Search and Rescue efforts can be found here:
WASHINGTON -- FEMA is working closely with state, county and federal partners to aid active response efforts and to help survivors in Maui jumpstart their recovery.
More than 190 search and rescue team members, and over 380 FEMA employees are deployed to assist Hawaii residents in their greatest time of need, including 100 Disaster Survivor Assistance staff on Maui to help survivors register for assistance and identify and report any critical needs.
