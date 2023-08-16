Guardian Dentistry Partners Rank #305 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
Guardian recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country; celebrates milestone recognizing nearly 2,000% 3-year growthMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Dentistry Partners (GDP), a leading dental support organization, is excited to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights the company's exceptional growth, innovation, and dedication to providing industry leading support to its doctor partners.
The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, showcases the most successful and dynamic companies across various industries. GDP secured its place on this esteemed list by achieving 1,876% growth over the past three years, a testament to its strategic vision, partner-centric approach, and commitment to excellence.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Danny Kawas, Founding Partner and CEO. "At GDP, we have been tirelessly building a highly differentiated, value-added partnership network that has disrupted the dental industry since 2018. On behalf of all of our Partners and team members, I am honored to announce and celebrate this milestone. All those who make up GDP are owed the credit to this achievement. I am certainly proud of this ranking but am most proud of what our team accomplishes each and every day."
The company's remarkable growth can be attributed to its relentless pursuit of innovation, value proposition for doctors, and its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing market. Through its dedication to excellence, GDP has solidified its position as a leader in the DSO industry. And with headquarters in Miami, achieving #305 ranking is fitting!
About Guardian Dentistry Partners
Founded by a group of passionate dentists and a family office, Guardian Dentistry Partners is a premier Dental Partnership Network dedicated to providing world-class support services and growth opportunities for its network of dentist partners. Founded in 2018, Guardian has expanded rapidly and now supports dental entrepreneurs in Alabama, D.C., Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Guardian’s mission is to help its dental partners and teams build the practices of their dreams. For more information, visit www.GuardianDentistry.com.
