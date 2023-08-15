Statement by Minister Gilles Arsenault on National Acadian Day

CANADA, August 15 - Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

“Today is National Acadian Day and it’s a special day for the Acadian and Francophone community. August 15 is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the vitality, resilience and diversity of l’Acadie.

The third edition of the Franco-tour de l’Île has been taking place from August 12 to 15 with activities in Souris, Charlottetown, Rustico, Summerside, Evangeline and West-Prince. There is something for everyone: attend Acadian flag raisings, march in the tintamarres, listen to Acadian musicians and taste traditional Acadian food.

As the Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs and as a proud Acadian, I invite all Islanders to participate in activities across the Island and celebrate our Acadian history, culture and community. Come discover the joie de vivre of our vibrant Acadian and Francophone community!

Happy National Acadian Day! Bonne fête nationale de l’Acadie!”

