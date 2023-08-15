New 3-D youth archery range set to open at the 2023 North Idaho State Fair Aug. 18-27

The range will be operated by Fish and Game staff and volunteers to ensure the safety and teaching of proper shooting technique for all youth who wish to participate. Due to the size of the bows, shooting participation is limited to youth ages 8-17.

The building will be open to the public for the duration of the 2023 North Idaho State Fair, which runs from Aug. 18-27. The public can shoot at the range each day from the time the fair opens until 8:00 p.m. or close, whichever comes first.

The new 3-D archery range would not have been possible without the dedicated staff and volunteers of Fish and Game, staff with the North Idaho State Fair and funding from the National Rifle Association and Friends of the NRA through the NRA Foundation Grant. The NRA Foundation grant supplied all the targets, bows and arrows for the range.