Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,673 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White to Grill as Celebrity Chefs at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Randy White will be grilling at the Iowa Pork Tent as celebrity chefs at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, August 16. White is joining Attorney General Bird with the National Child ID program to provide families free identification kits for police to use in case of emergency to help locate a missing child. 

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White to grill as celebrity chefs at the Iowa Pork Tent. 

Iowa Pork Tent, Iowa State Fairgrounds 

3000 E Grand Ave

Des Moines, IA 50317

12:00 PM 

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White to Grill as Celebrity Chefs at the Iowa State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more