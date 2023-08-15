Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White to Grill as Celebrity Chefs at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Randy White will be grilling at the Iowa Pork Tent as celebrity chefs at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, August 16. White is joining Attorney General Bird with the National Child ID program to provide families free identification kits for police to use in case of emergency to help locate a missing child.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White to grill as celebrity chefs at the Iowa Pork Tent.

Iowa Pork Tent, Iowa State Fairgrounds

3000 E Grand Ave

Des Moines, IA 50317

12:00 PM

