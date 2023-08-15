GluECO Adhesives, LLC Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label with 98% Biobased Content
GluECO Adhesives, a manufacturer of sustainable adhesives, coatings, & binders received USDA Certification for BondAmaize™ adhesive with 98% biobased content.ASHBURNHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GluECO Adhesives, LLC announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for BondAmaize™ Adhesives.
BondAmaize™ has been certified as containing 98% biobased content, far exceeding any other USDA-certified adhesive. In fact, 83% of certified adhesives contain less than 50% biobased content.
The BondAmiaze™ line of adhesives are fully sustainable and contain renewable raw materials. Formulations can be easily fine-tuned to achieve performance characteristics for specific applications, materials, and ambient conditions. GluECO is presently focusing on the packaging, textile, and construction industries. The adhesive can also produce a clear, flexible, food-safe film which is ideal for use as a laminating adhesive for flexible food
packaging.
The BondAmaize™ products can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.
Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.
The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.
“GluECO Adhesives is set to revolutionize the adhesives industry by providing a sustainable solution that is plant-based, eco-friendly, biodegradable, food-safe, compostable, recyclable, and repulpable,” according to Dan Rosen, President & CEO. “We have created a line of adhesives, coatings, and binders that will satisfy the needs of various industries while minimizing waste and limiting the release of hazardous substances into the environment. Our goal has always been to introduce adhesive products that would stand apart from others, and receiving the USDA Biobased Certification will clearly demonstrate this to the market.”
"We applaud GluECO Adhesives, LLC for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, GluECO Adhesives, LLC joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."
In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.
About GluECO Adhesives, LLC:
GluECO Adhesives LLC began with a simple question, “Why can’t hardcover books be recycled?” When we learned that the answer was the adhesive, GluECO set out to formulate adhesives that were not only eco-friendly but also food-safe, versatile, and affordable. GluECO has successfully developed zein-based adhesives for flexible food packaging and textiles, dermal films for cosmetics and personal care, industrial coatings, and specialty polymers to convert biomass into composite materials. Our proprietary formulations are all biobased, fully sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based chemistries. Additionally, the unique properties of zein provide functionality not available in the current adhesive industry. Further information can be found at www.glueco-adhesives.com
About the USDA BioPreferred Program
With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.
More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at Vernell.Thompson@usda.gov.
