Tyson Group Achieves Prestigious Inc. 5000 Ranking as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, a foremost name in sales training and consulting, is elated to announce its spot at No. 4582 on Inc.'s esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000 list — an annual compilation of the fastest-growing private enterprises in the U.S.



Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, remarked on the achievement: "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America is a testament to our commitment and dedication to our clients. When you partner with Tyson Group, you're aligning with a leader in the sales training industry. Our unparalleled approach to crafting customized sales strategies and tactics has delivered measurable results for some of the world's most prominent brands. Our success is their success, and this recognition further underscores our promise to provide exceptional, tailored sales solutions."

The Inc. 5000 classification shines a spotlight on the most accomplished companies within the vibrant realm of entrepreneurial businesses. Household names like Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia all received their initial national acclaim as honorees on this list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 epitomizes firms that have achieved significant revenue growth in the midst of challenges such as inflationary pressures, increased capital costs, and daunting hiring landscapes. The top 500 businesses this year reported an average median three-year revenue growth rate of a staggering 2,238 percent. Collectively, this year's companies have contributed 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Inc. Editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk stated, “Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. Making the Inc. 5000—with the rapid growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is delighted to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Complete rankings and company profiles from the Inc. 5000 list can be explored at www.inc.com/inc5000. Highlights will also be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands starting August 23.

About Inc.:

Inc. Business Media is the premier multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its award-winning coverage reaches over 50 million people across various channels. The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S., providing founders with unparalleled engagement opportunities and invaluable credibility. For more details, visit www.inc.com.

About Tyson Group:

TYSON GROUP empowers clients to drive sales performance through strategy, leadership solutions, and skill development. Founded by industry thought leader, Lance Tyson, the company offers customized sales training, coaching, and consulting. With an exceptional track record, including its recent Inc. 5000 recognition, Tyson Group has served global giants such as the Dallas Cowboys, Eli Lilly, and Madison Square Garden.

