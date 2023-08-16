Kayo Energy Ranks No. 51 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 7,934.30%, Kayo Energy Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the 3rd Time, Ranking No. 51 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
NEW YORK, August 15, 2023 – Today, Inc. revealed that Kayo Energy is No. 51 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Kayo Energy’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aaron Weymann, states, “Three years on the Inc. 5000 list is not just a testament to our growth, but a reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovation, our team's relentless pursuit of excellence, and the trust our customers bestow upon us. Success is not measured by accolades, but by the positive impact we make every day. Over the last three years, Kayo has grown exponentially, as we celebrate our advancement from last year’s ranking of 108 to 51 this year. We are honored to be recognized on this list for our third consecutive year. I’m so proud of the Kayo team and our ongoing work which is encapsulated in our slogan, “Do Good. Save Money.®” Every day, we light up homes across the American Southwest with clean, affordable energy, making a profound promise to the environment and to future generations."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Kayo Energy is an energy solutions company that specializes in solar power systems, whose mission is to provide broad-based community access to clean and affordable solar energy. Kayo Energy transitions customers into clean energy sources by vertically integrating the entire transition process through one company, from solar: enrollment, design, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. Kayo Energy’s attention to detail and customer-centric approach have been catalysts to the company’s exponential growth, as everything they do is social impact-driven, with a focus on long-term sustainability. The result is a reduction in energy costs for customers, with an accompanied reduction in their carbon footprint, supporting the health of our world environment.
Since its inception, Kayo Energy has championed a sustainable future, delivering over 75 gigawatt hours (GWH) to its customers. This monumental contribution is akin to nurturing 878,859 tree seedlings for a decade and counteracting the carbon emissions from nearly 6 million gallons of gasoline! CEO Aaron Weymann proudly remarks, "Our collaboration with the GivePower Foundation® has further amplified our impact, granting 8,020 individuals two decades of access to pristine water. We extend a heartfelt invitation to all: join us on this transformative journey towards a cleaner, brighter world.”
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
