SENTA Partners is Honored as #588 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
For the First Time, SENTA Partners Makes the List on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 588, Growing Revenue 12x in the last three years.
This award is so well-deserved for all of us at SENTA, as a real reflection on your dedication to growing this great company.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SENTA Partners (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), is No. 588 on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and Allergy services in the U.S.
— Adam Low, CEO, SENTA
“This is an incredible honor to make the Inc. 5000 list for the first time,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA Partners. “For the past few years, we have accelerated our growth, year over year. We are building a unique model in the ENT and Allergy vertical to empower physicians to focus on their patients while we handle the rest. This award is so well-deserved for all of us at SENTA, as a real reflection on your dedication to growing this great company.”
The Inc. 5000 list ranks independent, privately-owned American companies by overall revenue growth in a three-year period. SENTA Partners has grown not just in revenue, but also in employee size, with more than 750 employees supporting 10 ENT and Allergy Practices across 5 states. SENTA Partners has grown revenue greater than 12 times in the past three years.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our allergy and ENT partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio From 2020-2022 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 3x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders Shore has over 6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit www.shorecp.com.
