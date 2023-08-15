Commissioning of the building of Gymnasium No. 1 for gifted pupils in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned in the center of Darvoz district a beautiful and modern building of Gymnasium No. 1 for gifted pupils.

The magnificent educational building has 3 floors, was built on the area of 2 thousand 160 square meters and is designed for 840 pupils.

More than 50 qualified teachers work in the gymnasium.

The new educational center consists of 28 well-equipped subject classrooms, including biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, computer classrooms, robotics, artificial intelligence, a spacious library and reading room, offices for teachers and staff of the institution, and other auxiliary facilities.

The building of the educational institution also has a canteen with 80 seats, and its assembly hall is built with high art and modern facilities. The hall has 220 seats and is suitable for conferences and cultural events.

In this center of education, much attention is paid to the study of exact subjects, and the subject classrooms are equipped with all educational accessories and visual aids within the framework of the implementation of the goals of "Twenty Years of study and development of natural sciences, exact and mathematical subjects in the field of science and education", 2020-2040.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon gave useful advice to the officials in order to improve the level of knowledge of the pupils while getting acquainted with the modern conditions of education and upbringing of the younger generation in the new educational building.

The head of state considered the opening of the gymnasium as a valuable gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the educated people of Darvoz district on the eve of the new school year, and urged teachers to improve the quality of education and training, to awaken the feeling of patriotism and self-awareness in students, to pay tribute to the history, civilization of the people and national shrines, to establish a close relationship with parents.

There are currently 48 educational institutions in Darvoz district, including 28 general secondary education institutions, 6 basic education institutions and 14 primary education institutions, in which more than 4200 people are educated and 607 teachers teach the younger generation.

At the time of independence, 6 educational institutions were built and put into operation in Darvoz district within the framework of the implementation of the constructive goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs is significant in this constructive measure.