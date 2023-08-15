Opening of "Darvoz Continental" Hotel in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, within the framework of his working trip in Darvoz district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a modern hotel - "Darvoz Continental".

New service facility was built within the framework of the event plan to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence with the initiative of domestic entrepreneurs.

The modern four-star hotel consists of 4 floors and a basement and has 17 rooms, including 1 presidential room.

The total area of the facility is 1,200 square meters, and other necessary infrastructure, such as a shopping and service center, a kitchen, a pharmacy, and a sports and wellness hall for customers, is provided in it.

With the construction of this tourist service facility, 20 residents of the district have been provided with well-paid jobs.

All the equipment and accessories of the hotel are of domestic production, and the services are provided in accordance with the requirements of international standards.

Hotel "Darvoz Continental" is one of the modern facilities, which was built and put into use in the center of Darvoz district in order to improve a corner of the country, attract tourists and create new jobs.

There are currently 13 modern hotels, 9 homestays, rest areas, a hunting area, a travel company, 26 historical and cultural sites, and 5 ecological tourism sites in Darvoz district.

According to information, more than 3 thousand foreign tourists have visited this beautiful corner of Tajikistan since the beginning of this year.

During the years of independence, with the initiative of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the contribution of the generous people of this beautiful and remote mountainous district of Tajikistan - Darvoz, it has become beautiful and developed, along with the progress of other areas in the tourism sector, it has achieved significant results.

The development of tourism infrastructure in the district and the visit of a large number of foreign tourists are proof that tourism is a promising industry in this area.

Taking into account the geographical location, unique nature, ancient historical and cultural monuments, mountaineering tourism, hiking, ethnography and ecological tourism are highly developed in Darvoz district.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the conditions of the modern hotel, highly appreciated the generous deeds of domestic entrepreneurs.