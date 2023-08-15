Presentation of the project of a new building of the Central Hospital and MIA Division in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, in continuation of his working visit in Darvoz district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the project of construction of a new building of the district's Central Hospital.

It was reported that this facility is being built with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and development partners in order to improve the level of medical services to the population as part of the improvement and construction measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the presentation of the project, the head of state was informed that the new building of the Central Hospital of Darvoz district has 3 floors and consists of 100 beds.

The new hospital building will be built on the basis of the current building of the district central hospital, which does not meet the requirements of the time.

After the completion of construction works, the new building will be equipped with modern industrial equipment. The construction of the new building of the central hospital of Darvoz district on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of state independence is considered a valuable gift of the Government of the country for the residents.

Currently, Darvoz district central hospital has five departments and provides medical services to 22,700 residents of the district. Currently, the district has 28 medical centers, 7 health centers and 2 regional hospitals with 50 beds.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions and guidance to the officials to build the new building of the central hospital of Darvoz district within the specified time and in line with modern standards.

Also here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with the project for the construction of a new building of the Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in Darvoz district.

According to the project, the building of the division consists of 3 floors, it will be built taking into account the requirements of modern times, and it will provide the necessary conditions for the employees of the internal affairs bodies to fulfill their professional obligations and progress in their work.