Commissioning of "Kalai Khumb" border post in "Darvoz" border detachment

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Kalai Khumb" border post in Darvoz district of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon in "Darvoz" border detachment inspected the modern border posts of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in the districts of Murghob, Ishkoshim, Rushon of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, Farkhor, Shamsiddin Shohin and Panj of Khatlon Province, which were built and put into operation by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in a very short time with high quality. They are equipped with modern military equipment.

The commanders of the border detachments in Murghob, Ishkoshim, Rushon, GBAO, Farkhor, Shamsiddin Shohin and Panj districts, Khatlon Province, reported to the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the modern conditions of service and the readiness of the military personnel to protect the state border at new posts.

"Kalai Khumb" border post of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan was built from scratch with the direct support of the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in order to strengthen the protection of the state border and create suitable conditions for border guards.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon was informed that "Kalai Khumb" border post consists of a complex of soldiers' houses with 3 bedrooms for 60 people, and is fully equipped with all service accessories, such as bedding, personal washing materials for each soldier.

In order to provide the officers with a place to live, 4 two-room dwellings with separate kitchens and bathrooms were built for the officers' families near "Kalai Khumb" border post.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in the newly built post, had a free and sincere conversation with the officers and soldiers and guided them to honest service for the benefit of the Motherland.

The head of state stressed that the border guards should protect the state border as a reliable shield from all threats and dangers of the new era, especially the illegal trafficking of drugs and transnational crimes.