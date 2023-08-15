Attorney General Bailey, Agriculture Groups Invite John Kerry to Missouri to Learn about Agriculture

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office joined forces with statewide agriculture groups to invite Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to Missouri after his recent comments demanding the United States scale back its agriculture industry for its “high emissions.” The agriculture groups joining the letter include Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattleman’s Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, and Missouri Pork Association.

“I promised Missouri farmers on my first day in office that I would fight for them, and that’s exactly what I’m working to do,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’ve already won against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional Waters of the United States rule that attempted to steal Missourians’ precious land. I’ll continue to stand up against Joe Biden’s federal overreach that attempts to stifle our farmers and ranchers.”

In the letter, Attorney General Bailey and the agricultural groups inform Kerry, “If you took the time to tour and meet the hard-working people of Missouri, many of whom earn a living on the farm, it might change your perspective a bit. These farms represent Missourians’ livelihoods and legacies. You recently called for dramatic government regulation of agriculture in the name of ‘climate change’, stating, ‘You just can’t continue to warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system.’



“Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our state, and are vital to the economic health of our nation. They are honest, hard-working citizens whose job is never done. They rise with the sun and work long after it sets to put food on Americans’ tables, including yours. Your statements clearly demonstrate your lack of understanding of these values.”

They continue, “We are writing to remind you that they don’t call us the ‘Show-Me State’ for nothing. Missourians recognize that when coastal elites have a ‘great idea’ on how things ‘ought to be done’, it always ends poorly. We aren’t impressed by east-coast elites telling us how to think and what to do.”

They conclude, “We hope that you will take seriously our invitation to come and meet with us, so that you can see exactly what it is we’re fighting for: the farmers who are the very foundation of our great nation.”

"In my opinion, the greatest steward of the land and the true conservationist is the American farmer and rancher. American producers have used innovation to leave their farms better than they found it for generations. The untold story is that America’s farmers and ranchers are producing more food using fewer resources than ever before. That’s a story we are proud of,” said Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins. “Unfortunately, Secretary Kerry’s top-down policies will take farms and ranches out of production, reduce global food security, and jeopardize national security.



“From ketchup to cows, farmers and ranchers sustainably produce products for consumers in this country and beyond,” said Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Mike Deering. “It doesn’t take much more than common sense to understand that forcing farmers and ranchers out of business would raise global emissions because we would be forced to import more food.”

The full letter can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/20230815_john-kerry-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=d998c337_2

###