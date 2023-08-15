Division of 30-year-old, 6,000-employee international sanitation company growing rapidly in the U.S. with the rollout of 17 new facilities across the USA

Sarasota, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecowize USA, the North American operations of Ecowize Group, announced a 17-facility, multi-state expansion of its business with some of the nation’s largest suppliers and processors of food products. The rollout, which has been in progress for almost a month, was led by Ecowize executives from five different countries including the U.S., Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.

“It has been a team effort,” said Gareth Lloyd Jones, CEO, Ecowize USA. “Our bench strength of talent and experience along with Ecowize’s phenomenal people-first culture, is what made it all possible.”

As Ecowize USA takes on new facilities, tremendous planning and coordination are required with scheduling, systems integration, training, policies and procedures, compliance, logistics, and procurement.

“We really appreciate all the support we received from our international contemporaries,” said Jeremy Wilson, COO, Ecowize USA. “It couldn’t have gone smoother.”

Ecowize continues to exceed expectations by forging strategic partnerships with some of the country's most prominent food processors and distributors. The recent addition of another major international customer underscores the company's unwavering commitment to providing tailored contract cleaning solutions that cater to the unique needs of its customers and its ability to deliver consistent results.





Youtube Video : Ecowize Global Reach -- Ecowize USA expands its specialized cleaning and sanitation services with major international suppliers and processor of food products. Meet the team.

Gareth Lloyd-Jones, CEO, Ecowize USA

About Ecowize USA



Founded in 2013, as part of the strategic expansion of the Ecowize Group, Ecowize USA is a best-in-class food industry contract cleaning solutions company servicing a vast array of fresh produce, ready-to-eat, poultry, red meat, fish, baked goods, and distribution operations throughout the nation. Guided by a well-trained, stable workforce, they implement and manage sophisticated Smart Sanitation programs with some of the world’s top food companies, using data collection and analysis to optimize cleaning processes, minimize waste and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.ecowizeusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Don Silver of BoardroomPR, donsil@boardroompr.com or via phone at (954) 370-8999.

Attachment