Insigniam Consultant, Cody Cerny Appointed to Shields and Stripes Board of Directors
Shields and Stripes has appointed Insigniam consultant Cody Cerny, to its Board of Directors as Board Secretary.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shields and Stripes, a non-profit organization that provides first-line defenders the opportunity to heal visible and non-visible wounds, helping those to live meaningful lives in service to our communities, announced the appointment of Insigniam consultant Cody Cerny, to its Board of Directors as Board Secretary.
Cody Cerny is a consultant at Insigniam, an international management consulting firm dedicated to organizational breakthrough, innovation and transformation. Over 35 years ago, Insigniam helped pioneer the field of organizational transformation and breakthrough performance.
Cody has experience in developing organizational strategies and structures across numerous different continents. He works with stakeholders to build a culture that is rooted in integrity and performance. Before Insigniam, Cody worked as the Chief of Staff for a world-renowned expert in performance and leadership based in London.
He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Dive School for Rigorous Combat Dive Operations, HALO Military Free Fall School, Intensive Combat Training and Survival School, and the Paramedic-EMT Program. Cody holds an Associate in Applied Science degree in Personnel Recovery from The United States Air Force.
“I’ve been lucky enough to get support when I needed it most during my military career and making the transition to civilian life. It is a privilege to now serve this organization, helping our frontline defenders heal and create a better future.” –Cody Cerny, Insigniam Consultant
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About Shields and Stripes
We believe that First Responders and Veterans are the true American heroes, and when they receive a mental injury, they should be provided the top-tier rehabilitation program to get them back on track. Shields and Stripes provide first-line defenders the opportunity to heal visible and non-visible wounds, helping those we need the most to live meaningful lives in service to our communities.
Natalie Rahn
Insigniam
+ +1 610-667-7822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn