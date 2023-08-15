Bipartisan Budget Includes Governor Shapiro’s Proposed Funding to Expand Job-Training, Vo-Tech, and Apprenticeship Programs

“Governor Shapiro stands by what he runs on. This investment in workforce development will help start the pipeline to prosperity…”

Harrisburg, PA – Building on Governor Josh Shapiro’s pledge during the campaign and in his budget address to boost workforce development programs across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s bipartisan 2023-2024 budget secures historic investments to expand job training, vo-tech, and apprenticeship programs giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course.

Governor Shapiro believes workers are the foundation of our economy. That’s why this budget prioritizes workforce training – especially for young Pennsylvanians – by expanding vo-tech programs and investing $23.5 million to prepare more students for skilled careers, helping them to fill openings in high-demand fields like health care, STEM, energy, and the building, construction, and infrastructure trades.

An additional $3.5 million investment will fund the Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for high school students via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.

This budget also invests $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.

These increases match or exceed what Governor Shapiro proposed in his budget address in March.

Read what Pennsylvania workforce and labor leaders are saying:

Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Daniel Bauder: “Governor Shapiro’s commitment to breaking down the barrier to good-paying, family-sustaining careers was clear when he removed the college degree requirement for most state jobs earlier this year. A four-year college degree is not the only way to have a good-paying job, and this initiative reflects that by investing in technical education and workforce training initiatives. These programs build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. By giving workers the opportunity to earn while they learn, this budget is a clear investment in workers and their families.”

President of the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council Darrin Kelly: “Governor Shapiro stands by what he runs on. This investment in workforce development will help start the pipeline to prosperity for so many individuals who have been reaching for their piece of the American Dream and will help our employers fill positions in high-demand industries. Reshaping workforce development in southwestern Pennsylvania and protecting workers’ rights must go hand in hand. This Administration is proving you can do both every day.”

State Building and Construction Trades Council President Rob Bair: “The trades are very happy to see the historic investment in workforce development and specifically the investments in apprenticeship programs. The building trades are the preeminent apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania and truly know the value that apprenticeship programs bring to the Commonwealth and its residents. The pathway to the middleclass is directly related to apprenticeship programs, and investments such as this show the Governor’s commitment to working men and women of the Commonwealth.”

PA Workforce Development Association Executive Director Carrie Amann: “Pennsylvania is on a path toward building the strongest workforce in the country. We appreciate the budget’s investments in our workers and businesses that will help make sure we have a well-trained workforce, ready to fill the jobs our businesses need. Our partners, members, and stakeholders are ready to capitalize on these new workforce investments and prepare our workforce for the needs of our economy.”

President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council Warren Faust: “The Northeast Pennsylvania Building Trades applauds Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan budget. The Governor’s commitment to increasing access to Apprenticeship & Vocational Technical Education shows he is investing in the residents of our great Commonwealth. With $23.5 million in workforce training, $6 million in apprenticeship training, and $3.5 million in Schools-to-Work programs, the Governor is providing pathways to our future workforce that will provide family-sustaining wages and benefits. We stand committed with Governor Shapiro to utilize the resources this budget provides to expand and grow the Platinum and Gold Level Accredited Training Programs the Northeast Pennsylvania Building Trades represent. This bipartisan budget is an investment to all workers of Pennsylvania.”

Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters President and Regional Manager Drew Simpson: “The commitment made in this bipartisan budget to increase access to apprenticeships is a goal the entire country should strive toward. The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters thanks Governor Shapiro for signing this budget and providing tens of millions of investment dollars into apprenticeships and workforce development. Ask any union carpenter in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania about their earn-as-you-learn apprenticeship and they will explain how they were able to start a career with good pay and benefits for their family without the overwhelming burden of student debt. Pennsylvania is moving in the right direction for workers.”

