HMP Global’s Dermatology Week elevated through partnerships with eight industry-leading associations

National Eczema Association, Dermatology Nurses’ Association and Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners among 2023 partners

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company, announced partnerships between Dermatology Week and eight industry-leading professional associations, including the National Eczema Association, Dermatology Nurses’ Association, the Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners, and organizations focused on treating alopecia, psoriasis, rosacea, and skin of color.

With a focus on dermatology education over destination, Dermatology Week will be held virtually on September 20-23, providing a unique, multi-day event that brings together the leading experts from across the field of dermatology. The educational program provides practical, timely learning opportunities that clinicians can immediately translate into better patient outcomes.

“We sought out partnerships with like-minded organizations focused on advancing the field of dermatology and improving care and outcomes for patients,” said Randy Robbin, Chief Learning Officer, HMP Global, and President, HMP Education. “These partnerships are a testament to our high-quality educational program. Dermatology Week continues to grow into the most sought-after education event for dermatology professionals across the U.S. and around the globe.”

Organizations partnering with the 2023 Dermatology Week include:

- National Eczema Association, the driving force for an eczema community fueled by knowledge, strengthened through collective action and propelled by the promise for a better future.

- Dermatology Nurses’ Association, a professional nursing organization that works to promote excellence in dermatological care.

- Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners, the only exclusive Dermatology Nurse Practitioner organization, promoting the highest quality of care in advanced practice dermatology through education, specialty certification, evidence-based clinical practice, and interprofessional research.

- Skin of Color Society, an organization committed to the education of health care providers and the general public on dermatologic health issues related to skin of color.

- National Psoriasis Foundation, the leading patient advocacy group for the more than 8 million Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

- National Rosacea Society, the largest organization dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from rosacea.

- National Alopecia Areata Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports research to find a cure or acceptable treatment for alopecia areata, support those with the disease, and educate the public about alopecia areata.

- Skin Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to save and improve lives, empower people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection, and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

Among the faculty experts presenting at the 2023 conference are Lakshi Aldredge, MSN, ANP-BC, DCNP, FAANP; Hilary Baldwin, MD; James Del Rosso, DO, FAOCD; Alisa Femia, MD; and Linda Stein Gold, MD.

Dermatology Week participants can earn more than 20 continuing education credits while attending case-based sessions addressing the most pressing issues affecting dermatology professionals and their patients. The 2023 program features topics and sessions on understanding and treating psoriasis, neutrophilic dermatoses, topical PDE-4 inhibitors, complex dermatology cases, rosacea, treating skin of color, vitiligo, veins, skin cancer, and more.

Dermatology Week is designed to provide practical education for dermatology providers who are dedicated to increasing their knowledge and achieving better patient outcomes, including dermatologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other allied healthcare professionals. All sessions include live Q&A, allowing attendees to get answers to questions directly affecting their practice and patients.

For more information or to register, visit dermatologyweek.com.

