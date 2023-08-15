Vālenz® Health Ranks No. 3646 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Arix., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Vālenz® Health ranked again as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America: No. 3646 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, and No. 215 among health services companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other brands first gained national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees before becoming household names over the years.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized again as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and it reinforces the culture that drives our core promise to deliver smarter, better, faster healthcare,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “By reimagining a transparent, data-rich approach to simplifying the complexity of self-insurance for employers, we deliver the measurable care management, network innovations and early engagement for improved health outcomes and significant savings, facilitating growth for our company and for our customers.”

Valenz joined the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2020 and has continued to experience consistent growth since then. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Vālenz® Health

Vālenz® Health simplifies the complexities of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement powered by its Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. Offering a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades of expertise in the validation, integrity and accuracy of claims, and a suite of risk affinity solutions, Valenz optimizes healthcare for the provider, payer, plan and member. By leveraging data transparency and delivering an omnichannel approach across the healthcare journey, Valenz improves cost, quality and outcomes for employers and their members – engaging early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at valenzhealth.com.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

