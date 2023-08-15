Yield10 Bioscience Announces Closing of $3.7 Million Public Offering

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 5,750,000 units at a public offering price of $0.65 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.65 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants could only be purchased together in this offering but were issued separately and are immediately separable upon issuance.



Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $3.7 million.

Maxim Group LLC and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint placement agents for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-273240) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 14, 2023, as amended on August 2, 2023, and declared effective on August 10, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the public offering was filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745, or from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com or by calling (612) 326-1305.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (EPA, DHA+EPA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., located in Saskatoon, Canada.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10's filings with the SEC. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com

Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR