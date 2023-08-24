PatchMaster 's Growth Continues, Bringing Expert Drywall Repair Solutions to Glendale, Arizona
Gibbs Takes the Helm, Bringing Top-Notch Drywall Repair Service and Unparalleled Craftsmanship to West PhoenixGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a leading drywall repair franchise, announces today the appointment of Jeremy Gibbs as the new owner of PatchMaster Serving the West Valley.
With his extensive background as a Senior Insurance Adjuster specializing in property claims, Gibbs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the franchise organization. PatchMaster's new location will provide residents and businesses in West Phoenix with professional and high-quality drywall repair services. His strong network and affiliations within the industry will contribute to the success of his PatchMaster franchise. Recognizing the growing demand for quality drywall repair services in the Phoenix area, Gibbs was drawn to PatchMaster's niche expertise and the company's culture of excellence.
"I am thrilled to join the PatchMaster family and serve the West Phoenix community with top-notch drywall repair solutions," said Gibbs. "The need for reliable and efficient drywall repair services is evident. I am confident that PatchMaster's proven franchise business model and commitment to customer satisfaction will position us as the go-to experts in the region."
As a PatchMaster franchise owner, Gibbs focuses on expanding and delivering exceptional customer service. His office will cover the communities of Avondale, Cashion, Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Luke Air Force Base, Phoenix, Tolleson, Waddell, and others in the West Valley, ensuring residents and businesses can access professional drywall repair services.
PatchMaster CEO Paul Ferrara expressed his excitement about Gibbs joining the franchise network. "We are delighted to welcome Jeremy as the new owner of PatchMaster Serving the West Valley," said Ferrara. "His expertise and commitment to customer service align perfectly with PatchMaster's values. We are confident that Jeremy's dedication and passion for excellence will contribute to the continued Growth and success of PatchMaster in the West Valley."
PatchMaster offers a wide range of services, including drywall repair, popcorn ceiling removal, plaster repair, and wall resurfacing and restoration. With their highly trained technicians and superior craftsmanship, PatchMaster aims to exceed customer expectations and repair damaged walls and ceilings flawlessly.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 70 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is revolutionizing the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger
PatchMaster
+1 4437521276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
PatchMaster, the Drywall Repair Experts