State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Safety Improvement Project in Town of Hanover, Chautauqua County

Open House Set for Tuesday, August 22, at 4 p.m. at Hanover Town Hall

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, August 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed highway improvement project scheduled to begin next fall on State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 in the Town of Hanover, Chautauqua County.

The informal, open house meeting will be held at Hanover Town Hall, located at 68 Hanover Street in Silver Creek. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made.

The purpose of the project is to enhance safety and improve drainage operations along State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 from the Route 5/20 split to the bridge over Cattaraugus Creek. A road diet is proposed to reduce the highway from four-lanes to three-lanes with one travel lane in each direction and a continuous center left turn lane.

Improvements to the drainage along State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 will include re-establishing, widening, and cleaning of ditches and replacing culverts.

Traffic signals will be replaced at the State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 split and the intersection of Routes 5/20 at Allegany Road.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Scott McKay, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3230, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5111.97.

