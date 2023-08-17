10ZiG Trusted Zero Clients with New HP Anyware Trust Center Featured as a Must-See Reveal at VMware Explore U.S. Show

10ZiG, a hardware and software provider for VDI, DaaS & Cloud and longstanding Teradici (now HP) Partner, to feature two new industry leading Trusted Zero Clients with PCoIP® Ultra performance at VMware Explore.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New Trusted Zero Clients in the V2000 Series with PCoIPUltra performance are set to be part of 10ZiG’s latest debuts at VMware Explore booth #505, along with 10ZiG RepurpOS™ repurposing software, 7048qv Thin & Zero Client product release, new partnerships, and more! The V2200 Trusted Zero Client Series with AMD Ryzen R1305G embedded and V2400 Trusted Zero Client Series with AMD Ryzen V1605B embedded, both featuring AVX2 support, cover all PCoIP Ultra user needs and fully support the new HP Anyware Trust Center.10ZiG Technology has been partnering with Teradici, now HP, since its founding, offering one of the largest arrays of PCoIP Thin & Zero Clients as part of its endpoint hardware lineup. Its sole focus is hardware and software for VDI, DaaS, and Cloud, with U.S.-based inventory, builds, and tech support, and ongoing advances with security and zero trust for federal, government, financial, and all industry verticals. V2200 & V2400 Trusted Zero Client Series can be managed securely by the included 10ZiG Manager, 10ZiG’s enterprise management software.The included enterprise 10ZiG Manger has been extended to support the HP Anyware Trust Center, which is a policy engine enabling IT Admins to manage and monitor trusted endpoints, increasing security for digital workspaces with zero trust instead of traditional trust. Trusted Zero Clients by 10ZiG take a big leap forward in security, with the latest PC-over-IP (PCoIP) protocol features and PCoIP Ultra® performance . Trusted Zero Clients are the first endpoint offerings to interface with the Anyware Trust Center, which adds an additional security layer to monitor devices connected with HP Anyware (formally Teradici CAS) software.Greg Weir, Global Head OEM Sales for HP, “Our long-standing collaboration with 10ZiG is based on support and innovation. 10ZiG is one of the first to go to market with Trusted Zero Clients managed by the Anyware Trust Center, having recently introduced their V2200 Trusted Zero Client model. 10ZiG’s new devices, as well as the combination of the 10ZiG Manager and the Anyware Trust Center, provide a new level of Zero Trust device security to help secure the modern digital workforce.”V2200 Trusted Zero Client Feature Set- AMD R1305G Dual Core, 1.50GHz (2.80GHz Burst)- 2 x DisplayPort (3840x2160) @ 60Hz UHD- 8GB DDR4 RAM for High-Speed Support- 2 x USB Port 2.0, 1 x USB Port 3.2, 1 x USB Port C, Smart Card Option- RJ45 LAN/Fiber LAN (SFP) Ready Options- TPM 2.0- TAA Compliant- Optional Wireless (Dual External Antenna)- Supports VESA Mount & Kensington Lock (At Left Side)- 1 year included HP Anyware Trust Center subscription, Support & FirmwareV2400 Trusted Zero Client Feature Set- AMD V1605B Quad Core, 2.0GHz (3.60GHz Burst)- 4 x DisplayPort (3840x2160) @ 60Hz UHD- 8GB DDR4 RAM for High-Speed Support- 2 x USB Port 2.0, 3 x USB Port 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB Port 3.2 Gen 2, Smart Card Option- RJ45 LAN/Fiber LAN (SFP) Ready Options- TPM 2.0- TAA Compliant- Optional Wireless (Dual External Antenna)- Supports VESA Mount & Kensington Lock- 1 year included HP Anyware Trust Center subscription, Support & Firmware2023 is 10ZiG’s 20th Anniversary! Have you seen 10ZiG lately? > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. Learn more at www.10ZiG.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.23309 N. 17th Drive #100Phoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

