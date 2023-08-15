Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind BioXcel Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel") (NASDAQ: BTAI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in BioXcel, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bioxcel-class-action-submission-form?prid=43461&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against BioXcel includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: September 5, 2023

Aggrieved BioXcel investors only have until September 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 


