CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind GDS Holdings Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in GDS Holdings, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gds-holdings-class-action-submission-form?prid=43458&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against GDS Holdings includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant and GDS CEO William Wei had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of Defendant Huang’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; (3) if Huang’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 21, 2023

Aggrieved GDS Holdings investors only have until August 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com