10ZiG Reveals its VMware Horizon “Triple-0-7” Device with Best Customer “Secret Service” at U.S. VMware Explore 2023

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Another one of 10ZiG’s great reveals at VMware Explore 2023, in addition to RepurpOS™ repurposing software and new Zero Client hardware, is a device that any IT Admin would love to have as a secret weapon for VMware Horizon environments… future proofing for Blast Extreme. Introducing the new 7048qv Zero Client Series by 10ZiG Technology. Even James Bond 007 himself would want to spy on its “triple-0-7” make & model at booth #505, August 21-24, at VMware’s biggest show in Las Vegas! Strategically locked and loaded as a flexible and powerful VMware Zero Client in the 10ZiG weaponry of hardware devices, the 7048qv helps to complete the 10ZiG full-service product line, from task to power users.A compact, durable, reliable, energy efficient, and fanless endpoint, the 7048qv, aimed towards knowledge workers and power users, and equipped with a powerful next gen Intel J6412 quad core processor and Intel UHD Graphics, puts even more speed into the Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG. Armed ready for today’s modern workforces with superior support for VMware Horizon Blast Extreme, Liquidware, Controlup, MS Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, 90Meter, and more. The new series is equipped with FREE centralized management via the 10ZiG Manager™, cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses, covered by a 3-Year Advance Warranty, with Technical Hardware & Software Support all in one, and Firmware Upgrades… all part of 10ZiG’s secret (well, maybe not so secret) customer service, offering that earns the organization’s “Cutting Edge” best status above others.7048qv Zero Client Series Feature Set:- Intel J6412 Quad Core 2.00GHz (2.60GHz Burst)- 2 x DisplayPort (3840 x 2160), 4K @ 60Hz- 4GB DDR4 3200 RAM for High-Speed Support- 4 x USB Port 2.0, 2 x USB Port 3.2, 1 x USB Port C- RJ45 LAN- TAA Compliant- Optional Wireless (Dual External Antenna)- Supports VESA and Kensington Lock- FREE Centralized Management via 10ZiG Manager™2023 is 10ZiG’s 20th Anniversary! Have you seen 10ZiG lately? > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.23309 N. 17th Drive #100Phoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

