Triage Staffing Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 List for the Eighth Time with Best-Ever Ranking

OMAHA, NEB., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a healthcare staffing and travel nurse agency based in Omaha, NE, was recently named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States for the eighth time. Triage’s position on the list was 673, its best ever. The company was one of the highest-ranking businesses in Omaha.

Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list was just one of Triage’s honors this year. The company was also named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ List of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms and as one of America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms by Forbes.

Additionally, Triage’s CEO John Maaske was named to SIA’s Staffing 100, a compilation of the most influential people within the staffing industry. Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Kris Knudsen was named to the Global Power 150, a list of the top women in staffing.

“We’re honored to receive these accolades, but I’m most proud of the team we’ve built and how they truly work to honor our mission of building trust and getting after it. We know that integrity with those we serve means something and our entire team works to uphold that integrity day after day,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com/).

Building trust and upholding integrity is one of the ways that Triage has set itself apart from other agencies. Triage initially began as a radiology staffing company in 2006 and soon added travel nurse jobs, as well as rehab therapy, laboratory and cardiopulmonary professionals. The company has grown consistently since 2006, but most significantly in the last few years. Triage’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023 is its fifth consecutive appearance.

“We are dedicated to playing the long game. Our entire team is committed to ensure that our travelers are taken care of throughout every step of their assignment. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time shows our travelers that they can trust us with their careers year after year,” said Maaske.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine eight times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

