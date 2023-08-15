Asthma Treatment Market to Reach USD 36,000 Million by 2032

The global asthma treatment market was estimated at USD 25,000 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 36,000 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global asthma treatment market is estimated to surpass around USD 31,800 million by 2029, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. North America leads the market during the forecast period.



Asthma-related deaths are more prevalent in low- and lower-middle-income countries due to challenges in under-diagnosis and under-treatment of the condition.

The asthma treatment market refers to the pharmaceuticals and devices used in the management and treatment of asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. The market encompasses a wide range of medications, inhalers, nebulizers, and other devices aimed at relieving symptoms, controlling inflammation, and preventing asthma attacks.

The market for asthma treatment is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of asthma worldwide is a significant driver. Asthma affects millions of people globally, and the rising incidence of the disease fuels the demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, growing awareness and improved diagnosis of asthma contribute to market growth as more individuals seek appropriate treatment.

Advancements in asthma treatment technologies and innovations in drug delivery systems also drive market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly developing new medications and inhalation devices with improved efficacy and convenience for patients.

For instance:

In March 2022 , the FDA approved the first generic version of Symbicort Inhalation Aerosol. Symbicort is a medication used to treat asthma in patients aged six years and older, as well as for the maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction and reduction of exacerbations in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.



, the FDA approved the first generic version of Symbicort Inhalation Aerosol. Symbicort is a medication used to treat asthma in patients aged six years and older, as well as for the maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction and reduction of exacerbations in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. In December 2021, AstraZeneca and Amgen received approval in the US for their collaboration product called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko). Tezspire is an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is indicated for individuals with uncontrolled asthma despite the use of high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus at least one other controller medication.

The development of combination therapies that target different aspects of asthma management, such as bronchodilation and inflammation control, has also expanded treatment options. Furthermore, the growing focus on personalized medicine and tailored treatment approaches presents an opportunity for the asthma treatment market. Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing precision medicine to optimize asthma management based on an individual's specific characteristics and needs. This trend opens avenues for the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment regimens. The market for asthma treatment is geographically diverse, with significant opportunities in both developed and developing regions. In developed countries, the market is driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, increased access to healthcare services, and higher awareness about asthma management. On the other hand, developing regions experience a growing demand for asthma treatment due to factors such as urbanization, environmental pollution, and lifestyle changes that contribute to the rise in asthma cases.

North America’s Market Dominance

North America dominates the asthma treatment market due to several factors. The region has a relatively higher prevalence of asthma compared to other parts of the world. Asthma affects a substantial number of individuals in the United States, with approximately 26 million people, or about 1 in 13 individuals, living with this condition. The prevalence of asthma underscores its significant impact on public health and emphasizes the need for effective management strategies and access to proper healthcare services.



According to data in 2020, 42.7% of children aged 18 and younger who were diagnosed with asthma reported experiencing one or more asthma attacks within the previous year. This statistic highlights the significant burden of asthma on children and the importance of proactive management and preventive measures to reduce the frequency and severity of asthma attacks. Asthma attacks can be distressing and potentially life-threatening, so it is crucial to ensure proper asthma control, regular medical care, and appropriate use of medications to minimize the risk and impact of these attacks on children's health and well-being.

The dominance of North America in the asthma treatment market can also be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established pharmaceutical companies, and extensive research and development activities in the region. The United States, in particular, has a robust healthcare system and a high level of healthcare expenditure, which supports the availability and accessibility of asthma treatment options.

In addition, North America is home to several key players in the pharmaceutical industry that specialize in the development and manufacturing of asthma medications. These companies have a strong presence in the region and contribute to the development of innovative therapies for asthma management. Furthermore, the region has a well-developed regulatory framework for drug approvals and a favorable reimbursement system, which encourages the adoption of asthma treatments. This ensures that patients have access to a wide range of medications and treatment options.

Moreover, North America also has a strong focus on asthma research and clinical trials. Academic institutions, research centers, and healthcare organizations in the region actively participate in studies to explore new treatment approaches, evaluate the effectiveness of existing therapies, and improve patient outcomes.

Revolutionizing Asthma Treatment: The Rise of Combination Therapies

Combination therapies play a significant role in the asthma treatment market. Asthma is a chronic condition that requires long-term management and control. Single medications may not always provide adequate symptom relief and disease control for all patients. Therefore, combination therapies, which involve the use of multiple medications with different mechanisms of action, have gained importance in asthma treatment. The use of combination therapies allows for more comprehensive control of asthma symptoms, reduction of exacerbations, and improvement in lung function. They are particularly beneficial for patients with moderate to severe asthma or those who do not respond well to monotherapy.

Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) are the cornerstone of asthma treatment, as they reduce airway inflammation. They are often combined with long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) to provide bronchodilation and improve symptom control. This combination is known as an ICS/LABA therapy and is commonly prescribed as a maintenance treatment for asthma. In addition to ICS/LABA combinations, other combination therapies may include the use of leukotriene modifiers, mast cell stabilizers, or long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) in conjunction with ICS or LABA. These combinations target different aspects of asthma pathophysiology to achieve better control and management of the disease.

The growing adoption of combination therapies in asthma treatment is driven by the need for personalized and tailored approaches to patient care. Each patient's asthma condition is unique, and a one-size-fits-all approach may not be sufficient. Combination therapies allow healthcare providers to customize treatment regimens based on individual patient needs, symptom severity, and treatment response. Furthermore, combination therapies can help simplify treatment regimens and improve patient adherence. Rather than prescribing multiple medications separately, combining them into a single inhaler or fixed-dose combination product can make treatment more convenient and easier for patients to follow.

The availability of various combination therapies has expanded the treatment options for healthcare providers, offering more choices to optimize asthma management. It has also stimulated competition among pharmaceutical companies, leading to ongoing research and development efforts to develop new and improved combination therapies. Thus, combination therapies are a vital component of the asthma treatment market. They provide comprehensive symptom control, improved disease management, and personalized treatment approaches for patients with asthma. The continued development and utilization of combination therapies contribute to advancements in asthma care and better outcomes for individuals living with this chronic respiratory condition.

Rising Asthma Prevalence

The rising incidence of asthma is a key driving factor for the growth of the asthma treatment market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2019, approximately 262 million people were affected by asthma, resulting in 455,000 deaths worldwide. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, coughing, and chest tightness. It affects people of all ages, from children to adults, and its prevalence has been increasing globally.

There are several reasons behind the rising incidence of asthma. Environmental factors such as exposure to air pollution, allergens, and tobacco smoke contribute to the development of asthma. Changes in lifestyle, including sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and increased urbanization, also play a role. Additionally, genetic and hereditary factors can predispose individuals to asthma.

The increasing prevalence of asthma has created a significant demand for effective asthma treatments. Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to discover new therapies and improve existing treatments. This includes the development of inhalation medications, oral medications, and biologics targeting specific pathways involved in asthma pathogenesis.

Affordability Challenges in Asthma Treatment: Navigating the Market Constraints

The high cost of asthma treatment is a significant factor that impacts the asthma treatment market. The cost of medications, including inhalers and oral medications, can be a burden for many patients, especially those without adequate insurance coverage or who are in low-income populations. The high cost of treatment can limit access to necessary medications and preventive measures, leading to suboptimal asthma management. One of the reasons for the high cost of asthma treatment is the development and manufacturing process of medications. Research and development, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals add to the overall cost. Additionally, the continuous need for innovation and the introduction of newer, more effective medications also contribute to the high cost.

The high cost of treatment can result in challenges for patients in affording their medications and can lead to medication non-adherence. This, in turn, can lead to inadequate symptom control, increased risk of exacerbations, and the need for emergency care, which further escalates healthcare costs. The impact of high treatment costs extends beyond individual patients to healthcare systems as a whole. The economic burden of asthma treatment includes direct healthcare costs, such as medication expenses, hospitalizations, and emergency room visits, as well as indirect costs associated with productivity losses due to missed work or decreased work efficiency.

Efforts are being made to address the high cost of asthma treatment. Generic versions of some asthma medications have become available, which can help reduce costs. Pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and policymakers are also exploring strategies such as price negotiations, formulary management, and value-based pricing to make asthma medications more affordable and accessible. Furthermore, patient assistance programs, drug discount cards, and subsidies are being implemented to support individuals who face financial barriers to accessing asthma treatment. Awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are also important in helping patients understand the available options for managing their asthma and finding cost-effective solutions.

Reducing the high cost of asthma treatment requires a multi-faceted approach involving various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, insurers, policymakers, and patient advocacy groups. Collaborative efforts are needed to find innovative solutions that ensure affordable access to effective asthma treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the economic burden associated with asthma.

Innovative Solutions for Asthma Treatment: Expanding Opportunities through Technological Advancements

The field of asthma treatment is experiencing a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, which are creating new opportunities to enhance patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Innovative solutions leveraging technology are revolutionizing asthma management, providing better tools for diagnosis, monitoring, and personalized treatment.

Digital health platforms, including mobile applications and web-based tools, are empowering patients to actively manage their asthma. These platforms provide features such as symptom tracking, medication reminders, and personalized action plans. They also enable patients to communicate with healthcare providers, facilitating remote monitoring and timely interventions. Digital health platforms enhance patient engagement, improve adherence to treatment plans, and enable data-driven decision-making.

In addition, smart inhalers are inhalation devices equipped with sensors that capture data on medication usage, inhalation technique, and environmental factors. These devices help patients monitor their inhaler usage, providing feedback on proper inhalation techniques and adherence to prescribed treatment. Smart inhalers can also send data to healthcare providers, enabling remote monitoring and proactive interventions based on real-time information. Furthermore, wearable devices, such as smartwatches and activity trackers, are increasingly being used to monitor asthma symptoms and related physiological parameters. These devices can track respiratory rate, heart rate, physical activity, and sleep patterns, providing valuable insights into asthma control and triggers. By collecting continuous data, wearable devices offer a holistic view of a patient's health and enable personalized treatment adjustments.

Telemedicine platforms and remote monitoring technologies allow patients to have virtual consultations with healthcare providers, reducing the need for in-person visits. Remote monitoring devices can measure lung function, oxygen levels, and other vital signs, enabling healthcare professionals to monitor asthma control and adjust treatment plans as needed. Telemedicine and remote monitoring enhance access to care, particularly for patients in rural or underserved areas.

Moreover, AI and machine learning algorithms are being developed to analyze large datasets and identify patterns and correlations in asthma management. These technologies can assist in predicting asthma exacerbations, optimizing treatment plans, and personalizing therapy based on individual patient characteristics. AI-based tools can also aid in the interpretation of diagnostic tests, such as pulmonary function tests and imaging studies, facilitating faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Market Key Players

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Roche Holding AG / Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sanofi-Aventis SA

MundiPharma



