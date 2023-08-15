Experiencing A Rapid CAGR Of 25.2%, The Fitness App Market Projects Staggering Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Fitness App Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s Fitness App Global Market Report 2023, the fitness app market has exhibited an impressive growth trajectory, surging from $10.13 billion in 2022 to $12.68 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. The momentum is set to continue, with forecasts indicating a substantial growth to $29.16 billion by 2027, supported by a CAGR of 23.1%.



Elevated Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Sparks Market Surge

The fitness app market's trajectory is closely tied to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and cancer. Fitness apps have emerged as a valuable tool for individuals grappling with chronic health conditions, offering enhanced management and support. A notable example from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report reveals that 6 in 10 Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease. Moreover, the International Diabetes Federation's findings in 2021 underscored that over 537 million individuals worldwide were living with diabetes, a number projected to rise to 643 million by 2030. The escalating occurrence of chronic illnesses is a major driver in propelling the fitness app market's growth.

Tech Innovations Redefine the Fitness App Landscape

Advancements in technology stand as a dominant trend within the fitness app sector. Key industry players are steadfastly focusing on technology-driven enhancements to bolster their market position. A striking illustration comes from Train Fitness, a UK-based company that introduced the world's first hands-free workout-tracking software based on artificial intelligence. This innovative software employs AI to analyze motion data and deliver an expertise-level analysis of workouts, underscoring the impact of technology in redefining fitness experiences.

Fitness App Market Leaders

Significant players within the fitness app domain include Appster, Adidas AG, Fitbit Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Strava Inc., and more. Their contributions collectively shape the evolving landscape of the fitness app market.

Prominent Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The fitness app market is structured by type, platform, device, and application. Segmentation encompasses workout and exercise apps, disease management, lifestyle management, nutrition and diet, and medication adherence. Platform categorizations include Android, iOS, and other platforms, while devices span smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. Application segments encompass tracking, training, fitness games, and other applications.

In 2022, North America led the market, with the report covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fitness App Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the fitness app market size, fitness app market segments, fitness app market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

