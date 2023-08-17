PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Continues Strong Growth With New Franchise Location in West St. Louis
Owner Tom Valade Launches PatchMaster Serving West St. LouisST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation's leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of its newest franchise location, PatchMaster Serving West St. Louis, under the ownership of Tom Valade. The new franchise will offer fast, professional solutions for drywall and plaster repairs to the communities of Maryland Heights to Central West End, South County, and the I-44 to I-55 Corridor South of St. Louis.
With a background in Aerospace Maintenance and Manufacturing, Tom Valade brings a strong sense of attention to detail and focus on quality to his new venture with PatchMaster. "I learned about PatchMaster through another franchisee and was ultimately sold by the company's drive towards customer satisfaction," said Valade. "Quality and professionalism are cornerstones in the PatchMaster foundation, permeating throughout the entire company, from leadership to the network of franchise owners."
As a veteran, Valade's values align with PatchMaster's commitment to helping those who served their country. He is excited to join the PatchMaster family and looks forward to the financial freedom and deeper connection with the community that comes with franchise ownership.
Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster, is pleased to welcome Tom Valade to the PatchMaster family. "We are excited to have Tom join our team and bring his expertise and passion to our growing network of franchisees. We do not doubt that he will continue to uphold the high standards of quality and professionalism that PatchMaster is known for."
PatchMaster Serving West St. Louis is open and booking appointments for drywall repair services via the website https://stlouis.patchmaster.com or by phone at (314) 656-6272. Valade enjoys playing the guitar, golfing, hunting, fishing, building cars and bikes, and spending time with his children in his free time.
PatchMaster's franchise model offers an attractive business opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a low-cost, recession-resilient, home-based franchise with a high potential for profitability and scalability. The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, comprising a population between 300,000 and 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. The company provides extensive training and support for franchisees, including ongoing marketing and sales support and a proven business model that has been successful for over a decade.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 72 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger
PatchMaster
+1 443-752-1276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Why PatchMaster