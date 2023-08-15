Submit Release
New Contemporary Poet Releases Heartfelt Collection of Poems About Passions, Challenges, Hopes, and Dreams

Palmetto Publishing Adds to Its Growing Collection of Unique Poet Voices

Charleston, SC, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Apurado — a nurse by day and avid poet by night — just released her first collection of poems, Life Changes: A Poem Collection, that chronicles the changing seasons of life. With her unique perspective of distinct lived experiences, she explores the sources of her own inspirations to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

“Life’s only constant is change: reframe your mental lens,” is a scene-setter for the inner workings of the poetry book. Each word in the poetry book has been carefully selected to bring about a lasting change in the reader’s outlook on the world around them.

The stanzas in Life Changes: A Poem Collection give life to the silent musings humans often harbor in their minds. Through Apurado’s words, readers will reflect on their own lives — of both the highs and the lows — while working to honor their accomplishments, accept their humanity, and reshape their perceived view of their place in the world.

Similar to poet atticus’ work, Life Changes provides poetry lovers with another collection that makes them think about their experiences, life, thoughts, and feelings in a new way.

Life Changes: A Poem Collection is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: mymuse.poet

About the Author:

Susan Apurado is a registered nurse by day and contemporary poet by night. Her work has been featured in the Anthology of The Writers’ Mill Journal in Portland, Oregon.

Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

