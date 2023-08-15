Commissioner Latourette Statement on the Passing of Pinelands Commissioner Ed Lloyd

TRENTON –– New Jersey is fortunate to have an engaged community of environmental advocates who work hard to improve and protect our natural resources while holding government and private sector actors accountable to our environmental values. Ed Lloyd was such a champion. He dedicated his professional career and personal endeavors to the environment we all share. My Department of Environmental Protection colleagues and I were saddened to learn of his passing this weekend. From his longstanding service to the Pinelands Commission, to the guidance he showed students of environmental law and policy at Rutgers and Columbia universities, to the many battles he fought before the courts and on the ground in our communities, Ed leaves a legacy of environmental progress that has and will continue to improve the quality of life for countless New Jerseyans. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ed’s family and loved ones, and we join them in celebrating a life rich with accomplishment and invaluable service to the public.

