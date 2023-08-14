Japan Medical and Healthcare Town to be built in Fergana

UZBEKISTAN, August 14 - Hokim of Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov received a delegation of Japanese entrepreneurs.

The practical stages of constructing of the Japan Medical and Healthcare Town in the Eco City being built in Fergana were discussed with the head of the NAGAI Clinic, Koji Nagai. The preliminary cost of the city of medicine, in which it is planned to build 20 health facilities, 11 clinics of various directions, 2 pharmacies, a sports and recreation complex, as well as a medical education and nutrition training center, is $8.72 million. The project is fully implemented with Japanese investment.

It has been announced that negotiations for the placement of a supermarket of DAISO brand, which is a leader in trade in health and beauty products in Japan, have entered a decisive stage. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on the implementation of this project at the meeting between the Hokimiyat of Fergana region and the NAGAI Clinic.

The head of NAGAI Clinic, Koji Nagai, was presented with a certificate of state registration of the company in Fergana region as a foreign company. Japan Medical and Healthcare Town will be harmonized with the $15 million Japanese garden Shogun City being built on three hectares of the Eco City, a hotel, and a restaurant complex.

At a meeting with the head of the company, Okuda Takefumi, the construction processes of Fergana Shogun complex were discussed. The head of Micado Development noted that in developing the project for the construction of the complex in the hotel part, the number of rooms had been increased from 60 to 100, and the capacity of trade and food outlets has been expanded. Construction is scheduled to start in October.

The parties exchanged views on the organizational issues of Fergana – Japan Business Forum, scheduled for November this year.

Source: UzA