Uzbekistan’s athletes won 28 gold medals in the 2nd CIS Games

UZBEKISTAN, August 14 - The 2nd CIS Games, which took place for ten days in 11 cities of Belarus, have ended.

Uzbekistan sports delegation won 28 gold, 25 silver, and 53 bronze medals –106 awards. In the team standings, it took third place.

The Russian team took first place with 149 gold, 89 silver, and 50 bronze medals. The Belarusian team took the second place. It has 48 gold, 78 silver, and 110 bronze medals.

4th and 5th places went to the national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Compared with the results achieved by the Uzbekistan team at the 1st CIS Games, which took place two years ago in Kazan, the country’s delegation managed to increase the number of medals won by 16 at the competitions in Belarus.

In the CIS Games in Kazan-2021, young athletes of Uzbekistan won 23 gold, 32 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

Source: UzA