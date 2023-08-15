Investment advisory firm, Value Aligned Partners, announce expansion of services across the U.S.

Value Aligned Partners, an investment advisory firm based in New Jersey, is announcing they are expanding their services to more clients throughout the United States.

Red Bank, New Jersey, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Aligned Partners, an investment advisory firm based in New Jersey, is announcing they are expanding their services to more clients throughout the United States. The firm specializes in ensuring people have enough money that will outlive them when they retire. This is primarily achieved by making financial plans funded with a diversified portfolio of shares of the best companies in the world, which has become controversial within the Investment community.

Value Aligned Partners helps individuals and their families figure out exactly how much money it will require to retire comfortably, show them how to allocate their investments in company retirement plans, and how to avoid the insufficient lifetime after inflation returns so often realized in conventional financial plans.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, David Berkowitz (also known as Berk), believes that the value in his services is to create a robust retirement plan, under faith, patience, and discipline to keep clients from blowing up that plan at some temporary interruption of the permanent uptrend in shares of great companies. Specifically, our value is an investment policy appropriate to the clients most cherished financial goals and our guidance during stressful market episodes, be they terrifying or ecstatic.

The plans are then funded with discretionary portfolios of reputable stocks that are managed by the firm and owned directly by the client. The firm’s methods are unconventional as Berk doesn’t believe that individuals and their families should allocate more money to bonds as they get older. Instead, they recommend the superior historical returns of stocks of great companies.

Berk says the conventional wisdom believes that stocks are too volatile for their retirement plans. But, what the conventional wisdom misses is that the real risk for individuals and their families is not the temporary fluctuations in the stock market but not having the long term sufficient inflation and after tax returns.

Berks mission is to advise as many people as possible that the conventional wisdom is wrong and stocks are not part of the answer. They are the only answer.

“Most investment advisors don’t directly pick out investments for their clients. Instead, they buy products like mutual funds, exchange traded funds, and annuities from Wall street firms and insurance companies,” says Berk. “We build portfolios of stocks that are directly owned by our clients. We are the portfolio managers without the extra layer of fees.”

Value Aligned Partners is expanding to help individuals and their families across the states to become successful long term investors by acting continuously on financial plans that will ensure that their money will outlive them.

