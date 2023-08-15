Shapiro Administration Continues to Improve Digital Services for Pennsylvanians, Making Real Progress in First 100 Days of CODE PA

The new office, established by Governor Shapiro’s executive order, makes digital services easier to use and administer by streamlining the way Pennsylvanians interact with the Commonwealth online

In first 100 days, CODE PA onboards leadership team, prioritizes permitting process improvements, and starts design of online refund system for permits, licenses and certifications

Harrisburg, PA – In the first 100 days after Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for Pennsylvanians, CODE PA has already delivered on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to make government more accessible and effective for Pennsylvanians.

“I’ve said from the beginning of my Administration that we will prioritize serving the good people of our Commonwealth – and ensuring our services meet the changing needs of all Pennsylvanians is a critically important part of that service,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “CODE PA is making our online services more human-centered, user-friendly, reliable, and accessible – and we will continue to create opportunities for Pennsylvanians to access the resources and benefits the Commonwealth provides online.”

Under the leadership of Executive Director Bryanna Pardoe, CODE PA has already made significant strides to improve and modernize the Commonwealth websites and digital services and help Pennsylvanians connect with the resources the Commonwealth provides. CODE PA is also building a team of talented leaders dedicated to building digital products and services in house – saving taxpayers money in the long run by reducing reliance on expensive contracts with external consultants and vendors.

CODE PA has been hard at work in their first 100 days to help Pennsylvanians.

Building a seasoned leadership team to reimagine Pennsylvania’s digital service delivery. Six leaders from across the state have been onboarded to bring private-sector best practices into Pennsylvania’s public-sector work. These team members are going to be actively working to hire and lead teams that can enable the Commonwealth to tap internal expertise in user experience research and design, product management, and development first instead of relying on outside vendors. This team will work hand-in-hand with agencies on the critical task of putting residents and businesses at the center of the design for technology.

Reimagining Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permitting technology. Currently, only 3% of DEP applications and permitting licenses are submitted online. Under the direction of DEP Secretary Rich Negrin, CODE PA is working in partnership with the agency and IT to modernize the technology and business processes in a way that makes it easier for residents, businesses, and agency employees to engage in permitting processes.

Partnering with the Office of Transformation to build a refund portal for permits, licenses, and certificates. CODE PA is bringing Pennsylvanians into the conversation as they design the new experience for residents and businesses to request refunds when permits, licenses, or certifications are not delivered on time, based on the Executive Order signed earlier this year by Governor Shapiro. The team is hosting focus groups, interviews, and previewing the design and features that will be part of this tool to make sure that what gets to developed meets the needs and expectations of our community as we roll out this important new digital experience.

Driving the charge for a consistent, secure ID authentication and verification login. Right now, individual online services throughout the Commonwealth require several, separate login credentials. To truly move at the speed of business and give Pennsylvanians the experience they expect, we know that has to change. CODE PA will partner with security and technology teams at the state to drive the transformation across every agency – ensuring Pennsylvanians will only need one set of login credentials.

“CODE PA was created to uphold Governor Shapiro’s commitment to making government more effective for the people of Pennsylvania, and we hit the ground running to ensure that our online and digital services move at the speed of business to meet these needs,” said CODE PA Executive Director Bry Pardoe. “We’ve assembled a stellar team of talented leaders ready to continue this commitment and create more online opportunities for Pennsylvanians so they can be empowered by Commonwealth services to lead productive lives.”

CODE PA was established in close collaboration with organizations such as US Digital Service, 18F, US Digital Response, Georgetown University’s Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation, San Francisco Digital Services, and Colorado Digital Service, among others. With insight not just from agencies across the Commonwealth but also other governments, CODE PA has been able to learn from the experiences of other industry leaders and will continue to look for ways to collaborate with their partners across the Commonwealth and the country to improve services for Pennsylvanians.

“As CODE PA makes its mark in Pennsylvania, US Digital Response is proud to support their work ensuring the equitable and trusted delivery of government services. We know that meeting the urgent needs of our communities requires commitment, skill, and humility – all qualities that the team at CODE PA represents,” U.S. Digital Response CEO Hillary Hartley said. “We’ve loved working with the Governor’s office to bring their vision to life, and we’re excited to support this incredible team as they continue to deliver for Pennsylvanians.”

CODE PA is just getting started and will continue working to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to connect with state government services.

CODE PA is currently hiring for multiple roles – apply to join the innovative team here.

###