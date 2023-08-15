Monitored Therapeutics Welcomes Former Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann as Chairman of the Board

Remote Patient Monitoring Company adds Former Cardinal Health CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI), a Remote Patient Monitoring company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Kaufmann as New Chairman of its Board of Directors. Kaufmann succeeds William “Bill” Ross, who remains on the Company’s board. This significant addition to the leadership team demonstrates the company's strong commitment to advancing the care of respiratory patients and improving patient outcomes.

Mike Kaufmann brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to MTI. His strategic vision and understanding of the industry will be key in driving the company to new heights of success. Kaufmann’s impressive career includes CEO and CFO roles at Cardinal Health, where he served more than 30 years. Mike also brings significant public and private board experience, deep experience in building partnerships, and a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion to MTI. He has been recognized by multiple organizations for his work in DEI, honored as the CEO of the year by Columbus CEO Magazine, awarded the Bellwether Award for excellence in Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership and the Nexus Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Healthcare Distributor’s Association.

“We’re very excited to have Mike join as Chairman of our Board,” said CEO Michael Taylor. “Mike’s extensive healthcare knowledge and leadership experience, backed by his passion for people make him a perfect addition to our team.”

“I am excited to join MTI on their mission to change the standard of care for respiratory patients”, said Kaufmann. “From diagnosis through in-home monitoring, MTI is shifting the paradigm for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis and other respiratory diseases.”

About Monitored Therapeutics, Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. MTI is a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) company focused on respiratory diseases such as COPD, Asthma, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Cystic Fibrosis and Lung Transplant. The company offers RPM solutions designed for both home and clinic use, benefiting health systems and pharmaceutical clinical trials. MTI empowers respiratory patients to live their best life through cutting edge solutions and enables providers to manage patient lung health through an unparalleled SaaS monitoring platform. The company’s mission is to improve the quality of life of respiratory patients by increasing patient engagement, promoting drug adherence while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs.