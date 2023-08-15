Submit Release
DRVN CELEBRATES DEBUT ON THE 2023 INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

Miami-based Moveo Technologies Corporation, dba drvn, provides ground transportation services and logistics solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide.

Premier passenger ground transportation brand marks growth accomplishment amidst a year of technology innovation and geographic expansion

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- drvn, the trailblazing global ground transportation and logistics technology provider, is proud to announce its first-ever ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking at 1,081, this recognition underscores drvn's rapid growth trajectory and is a testament to the company’s capacity for providing novel transportation technology solutions and compelling service.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Mario Medina, CEO of drvn, expressed his excitement: "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a profound achievement and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. At drvn, we are redefining the ground transportation experience for passengers and those companies that move passengers. This recognition validates the commitment we have to bringing serious technology to the industry, which is the foundation of creating unforgettable journeys for our clients."

The remarkable growth of drvn can be attributed to its expansion into 50 new global markets and cities since COVID.

Over the last three years, in very challenging environments, drvn has forged strategic partnerships with, and developed technology management solutions for, a number of well-known brands - including Carnival, Cvent and KPMG. In these relationships, drvn and each of its respective clients have together engineered solutions that created exceptional management synergies for the efficient movement of passengers. These synergies elevate the travel experience for their key stakeholders.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For more information about drvn or to see if they’re serving your area, please visit https://drvn.com.

