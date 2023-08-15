Questex Showcases its Deep Market Expertise with Seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Award Finalists for Content Excellence

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces its brands have been named finalists for seven Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, showcasing its deep content expertise. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design media/publishing industry.



"At Questex, our business is built around serving the right content to our audiences in the businesses they serve. Being named a finalist in the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards celebrates the talent and dedication our content team brings to their audiences every day. Congratulations to Fierce Biotech, Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Pharma, Live Design and World Tea News on being named award finalists, and to all the other finalists,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Questex’s finalist nominations include:

Fierce Biotech ’s Phillips respiratory recall coverage - News Coverage, News Coverage, Digital, Print or Video

’s Phillips respiratory recall coverage - News Coverage, News Coverage, Digital, Print or Video Fierce Healthcare ’s The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry - Podcast, Business News & Information: Podnosis

’s The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry - Podcast, Business News & Information: Podnosis Fierce Healthcare ’s The Top Line - Podcast, Business News & Information

’s The Top Line - Podcast, Business News & Information Fierce Healthcare ’s The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry - Podcast, Best Podcast: Podnosis

’s The Pulse of the Healthcare Industry - Podcast, Best Podcast: Podnosis Fierce Pharma 's Influential people in biopharma - Series of Articles, B2B, Overall

's Influential people in biopharma - Series of Articles, B2B, Overall Live Design ’s 31 Days of Plots and Lighting Plot of the Week Live Design - Column/Blog, B2B, Banking/Business/Finance/Technology

’s 31 Days of Plots and Lighting Plot of the Week Live Design - Column/Blog, B2B, Banking/Business/Finance/Technology World Tea News’ Aaron Kiel - Range of Work by a Single Author, B2B



Award winners will be announced on October 24 in New York City.

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

