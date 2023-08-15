Vancouver Career College: Connecting People and Inviting Future Achievers to Explore Rewarding Opportunities at an Open House Event

Burnaby, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Burnaby, August 15, 2023] - Vancouver Career College, a premier institution offering career-focused education in the Lower Mainland, is excited to announce its upcoming Open House event on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 3 pm to 7 pm across multiple Vancouver Career College campuses. This event is not just about education; it's about fostering a sense of community through engaging activities, workshops, and informative sessions about our exceptional programs.

The Vancouver Career College Open House delivers an exclusive chance for attendees to:

Embark on a Campus Journey: Guests can explore our modern campuses, interact with skilled educators, and delve into the legacy of academic excellence that Vancouver Career College boasts.

Discover Your Unique Path: Get information about a diverse selection of industry-relevant programs offered by Vancouver Career College. From healthcare and technology to legal studies, creative arts and trades, we provide an array of tailored options aligning with the dynamic demands of today's job market.

Get Inspired by Guest Speakers: Throughout the event, industry professionals, community leaders, and accomplished alums will share their inspiring success stories and career journeys. These insights will offer a glimpse into the exciting trajectories that Vancouver Career College graduates have undertaken.

Exciting Contests and Delightful Eats: Participants can engage in interactive contests and seize the chance to win gift card rewards, all while indulging in delightful food. Vancouver Career College is committed to ensuring an unforgettable and enjoyable Open House experience for all who attend.

Additionally, prospective students enrolling in a program by August 31 and commencing studies by September 30 will be eligible for a range of scholarships tailored to each campus location in British Columbia, including:

Two scholarships covering 50% of program tuition costs

Five scholarships valued at $5,000 each

Ten scholarships, each valued at $2,000

Aspiring students, parents, and educational advisors can join the Open House event on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 3 pm to 7 pm at a nearby campus!

To RSVP for the Open House event, please visit https://rsvp.career.college/Event/7/s12506.

About Vancouver Career College:

With a legacy dating back, Vancouver Career College has remained a cornerstone in delivering career-oriented training programs across the Lower Mainland. Our dedication remains to providing excellence in education and preparing our graduates for triumph in their chosen industry. Whether your passion lies in healthcare, technology, law, creativity, or education, Vancouver Career College extends industry-aligned courses that shape the pathway toward a fulfilling and prosperous future.

