Community Legal Services Recognized as a Finalist in PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., (CLS) is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the Community-Nonprofit Partnership and Website Categories in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards program. This esteemed program honors organizations that have demonstrated excellence in nonprofit communications and highlights their impactful efforts in the industry.
The winners of PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards will be announced during a special industry Awards Luncheon on September 28, 2023, held at the Yale Club in New York City. The event will bring together leading nonprofit professionals, communications experts, and diversity and inclusion champions to celebrate the finalists and their exceptional contributions.
When Hurricane Ian brought Category 4 winds and heavy flooding to the area, CLS stood strong as a PILLAR in the community by ensuring that legal services would be part of the disaster response and we brought along other not-for-profits to provide wrap-around services to assist seniors after the storm.
Before the storm completed its path through Central Florida, CLS staff were already gathering resources and disseminating information to our staff, partners, and the populations we serve. We used social media and our website to reach more people, providing education about emergency services, disaster benefits, and where to apply for help, and staffed a table at every disaster recovery center (DRC) in our service area.
Our emergency response was just the beginning of our work for the displaced residents of Good Samaritan. Over the intervening months, CLS staff has opened more than 100 files to provide much-needed advice involving various legal issues including landlord/tenant, torts, housing discrimination, and public benefits among other areas of law.
PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards program celebrates the most innovative and effective nonprofit communications initiatives from around the world. Community Legal Services’ finalist recognition in this esteemed program is a testament to its dedication to advancing its mission and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.
Community Legal Services was chosen from a competitive pool of entries to receive recognition as a finalist in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards in the Community-Nonprofit Partnership and Website categories for its Community Legal Services: Hurricane Ian Disaster Response campaign.
Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services says, “I am proud of our organization's effort to build our presence and reach the most vulnerable in our community. The work they have done in the area of marketing and communications has made a substantial impact on the availability of legal services for those in most need.”
For more information about PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards Program and the upcoming awards luncheon, please visit the official luncheon page.
ABOUT CLS:
At Community Legal Services, we believe in Legal Aid for All. Everyone should have the ability to seek advice from an attorney. CLS service area covers twelve counties throughout Central Florida and ranges from urban to rural areas. As a PILLAR in the community, our mission is to provide no-cost legal services to the most vulnerable Central Florida residents. Fair housing work at CLS is supported by funding under a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.
About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:
Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.
Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
+1 407-936-7682
