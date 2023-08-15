Our Rachel will be attending the FORS annual conference, representing Fleetmaxx Solutions

Rachel Pearson - Key Accounts Manager & FORS practitioner

The FORS Annual Conference is on Thursday, 2nd November, at the ICC Birmingham.

I am very much looking forward to the 2023 FORS member conference. The highlight, as always for me, will be seeing our valued customers and hopefully some new faces.” — Rachel Pearson - Fleetmaxx Solutions

WHITSTABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleetmaxx Solutions are pleased to announce Rachel Pearson and the team are attending the sixth annual FORS conference in Birmingham on the 2nd of November 2023. They can’t wait for it!

Rachel will be presenting FREE emissions reporting for FORS members who use their fuel cards. Rachel will also introduce the MaxxEV solution and Licensed AdBlue® to FORS members. MaxxEV solution makes switching to electric vehicles simple and easy, allowing drivers to charge at home & on the road. Fleetmaxx Solutions manufacture AdBlue® under licence in its own UK plant, so customers can buy direct and cut out the middleman.

This year’s event promises to attract a significant and influential audience of stakeholders from the transport sector, with the conference opening its doors to 400+ delegates. The exhibition area will host FORS Affinity Partners and FORS Associates, who will showcase their products and services. The exhibition space provides a fantastic opportunity for transport professionals to share knowledge and expertise and network with like-minded businesses.

SPECIAL DEALS FORS MEMBERS OFFERS

Rachel and the team can offer FORS members the following exclusive deals:

Up to £250 of free fuel

Free fuel cards

Up to 50% off AdBlue®

Three months free subscription to our EV business home charge and EV charge cards

Rachel Pearson, Whitstable Key Accounts Manager & FORS practitioner, has shared her excitement about attending the conference:

I look forward to discussing how we can help members future-proof their fleet with our EV solution and existing fuel fleet with our emissions counter. We will also be able to discuss our other existing products & services, such as discounted fuel cards & AdBlue.”

WIN A FREE PALLET OF 500 LITRES OF ADBLUE®

“Come and see us at Stand 33 for a chat and enter our free draw to win a pallet of 50 x 10 litre containers of AdBlue. There might even be some sweet treats to enjoy over a cuppa!’ adds Rachel.

Look forward to seeing you there!